Edwin Diaz Throws Clean Inning in Rehab Start on Tuesday
Edwin Diaz (elbow) had two strikeouts and no hits allowed in a clean inning of work in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Tuesday in his second minor-league rehab outing. Diaz gave up a hit in a scoreless inning for Single-A Ontario to start his rehab assignment on Sunday in his first game action since having surgery to remove loose bodies in his right elbow back in late April. The hard-throwing right-hander has struck out four batters in two innings so far as he works his way back, an encouraging sign that he could be ready to roll at the back end of L.A.'s bullpen later this month. The 32-year-old Puerto Rican veteran and three-time All-Star allowed seven earned runs on nine hits while walking five and striking out 10 to record four saves in his first six innings pitched in a Dodgers uniform earlier this year before going on the IL, but when he returns from the 60-day IL, he'll once again be manager Dave Roberts' preferred option to close out games, making him a must-stash in all fantasy leagues while he rehabs.
Source: Milb.com
Source: Milb.com