Alejandro Kirk a Deep-League Catcher Buy After Slow Return?
Alejandro Kirk hit the break at .202/.273/.315 with two home runs and nine RBI in 99 plate appearances. Not much there. July at least brought some better at-bats: 6-for-25, five walks, two strikeouts, and a .367 on-base percentage. Kirk remains ahead of Brandon Valenzuela behind the plate, so the playing time is there. This is more about buying last year's hitter at a thin position than chasing current production. Kirk batted .282 with 15 homers and 76 RBI in 2025, and the fractured left thumb that sidelined him from early April until June 12 offers some context for the slow return. Still, managers in one-catcher 10- and 12-team leagues can wait. RotoBaller ranks him 80th overall and recommends him in 15-team formats. With Kirk still available in 78% of Yahoo leagues, he is a deep-league rebound target rather than a priority add.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller