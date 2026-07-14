Dylan Crews a Second-Half Breakout Candidate to Target on the Waiver Wire?
Dylan Crews has hit .211/.270/.343 with six home runs, 18 RBI, 25 runs scored, and five stolen bases across 189 plate appearances. The 24-year-old hit .228 with four home runs and three stolen bases across 107 plate appearances in June, but he struggled to just five hits in 39 plate appearances in July before the All-Star break. Once considered to be one of the top prospects in baseball, Crews owns just a .627 OPS across 643 career MLB plate appearances to this point. However, his underlying metrics suggest that improvement is coming. With a respectable 8.2% barrel rate and 42.5% hard-hit rate, Crews' xBA is .248, and his xSLG is .427. The young outfielder has also posted a respectable 21.7% strikeout rate. While Crews' highest-upside scenarios may no longer be realistic, he could still develop into a balanced five-category compiler. With his value at a low point, Crews is worth targeting on the waiver wire as a potential second-half breakout candidate.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller