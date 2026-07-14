Should Fantasy Managers Look to Sell High on Zach Neto?
Zach Neto is hitting .235/.326/.453 with 19 home runs, 45 RBI, 67 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases. The 25-year-old owns a strong 13% barrel rate and should have a solid chance of reaching 30 home runs for the first time in his career if he stays healthy in the second half of the season. However, Neto's batting average floor could be a concern. His strikeout rate is up to a career-worst 31.4%, and his 22.1-degree average launch angle has led to his hard-hit rate dipping to 39.3%. Neto has also been caught stealing eight times in 20 attempts, which could lead to less aggression on the basepaths going forward. Neto is locked into everyday playing time at the top of the Angels lineup and remains a reliable provider of power and counting stats, making him a very useful fantasy shortstop. Still, fantasy managers may want to consider selling high on Neto at the All-Star break, given the riskiness of his profile.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller