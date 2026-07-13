Luis Arraez Wants to Stay in San Francisco
Luis Arraez said he doesn't want to be traded, but if it happens, he only wants to go somewhere he would play second base, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. Many people were raising their eyebrows when the Giants signed Arraez in the offseason to play second base, but he has had outstanding results at the keystone after all the work he put in with infield guru Ron Washington in the offseason. The 29-year-old Venezuelan signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the Gigantes, but he's expected to be traded by the deadline in early August, especially since he doesn't have a no-trade clause. The four-time All-Star is hitting .330/.369/.460 at the All-Star break with an .829 OPS, four home runs, 35 RBI, 48 runs scored, and eight stolen bases in 91 games played. Arraez has never been a power asset in fantasy, but his elite contact skills and plate discipline still make him useful for a high batting average and on-base percentage, and a move to a contender won't hurt his value.
Source: San Francisco Chronicle - Susan Slusser
Source: San Francisco Chronicle - Susan Slusser