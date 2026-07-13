Nate Ament Held to Seven Points in Summer League Loss to Spurs
Nate Ament posted seven points on 3-for-7 shooting, 1-for-2 from three, five rebounds, and three turnovers in 25 minutes during Sunday's 90-80 Las Vegas Summer League loss to the Spurs. The No. 13 pick started but couldn't find offensive rhythm, cooling off after a cleaner debut Friday against the Heat. Ament landed in Milwaukee through the deal that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to Miami, so the retooling Bucks can afford to bring him along slowly. He averaged 16.7 points at Tennessee and flashes real scoring upside, but he's a long-term stash, not a factor in fantasy lineups this season. Brayden Burries paced Milwaukee with 26 points.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA