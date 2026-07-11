Jeffery Simmons to See Fewer Snaps in 2026?

Jul 11, 2026, 12:01 PM ET
The Tennessee Titans rewarded pass-rusher Jeffery Simmons with a contract extension this offseason that made him the highest-paid interior defensive lineman ever (three years, $105.8 million), but ESPN's Turron Davenport reports that new head coach Robert Saleh plans to reduce Simmons' workload to keep him fresher for higher-leverage rushing situations. The 28-year-old former 19th overall pick out of Mississippi State in 2019 was a first-team All-Pro last year after recording a career-high 11 sacks to go along with 67 tackles (39 solo), 17 tackles for loss, and 21 QB hits, but Simmons could be even more efficient in 2026 with a fresher body. Saleh is well aware of Simmons' past snap counts, which have hovered around 81% since 2020. The Titans boosted their pass-rushing group around Simmons via offseason additions, so they should be better suited as a group to get after the opposing QB under Saleh. Simmons said he's pushing to be in the best shape of his life for the 2026 season, maintaining his meal plan from last offseason that allowed him to cut down on body fat while adding muscle and explosiveness. He had a cleanup procedure on his right elbow in February, but all signs point to him being a full-go for the regular-season opener in early September.--Keith HernandezSource: ESPN.com - Turron Davenport