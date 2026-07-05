Is Alex Bowman Worth Consideration for Tournament DFS Lineups at Chicagoland?

Jul 5, 2026, 3:59 PM ET
Alex Bowman will start in the 12th position for this week's Eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway. Bowman is the track's most recent winner as he won at the site in 2019. In five prior races at Chicagoland, Bowman has three top-10 finishes and an average finish of 18.6. With 14 races completed in the 2026 season, Bowman has three top-10 finishes with an average finish of 22.6. One of Bowman's top-10 finishes this year came at Texas, another track of a similar type to Chicagoland. In practice for this week's race, Bowman ranked as high as 16th in 15 consecutive lap averages. The No. 48 Chevrolet driver does start high enough to be a potential Place Differential risk, as his practice speeds indicate that he will finish in the top 20. However, with Bowman still aligned with one of the best teams in the field, he is worth consideration for tournament DFS lineups.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: DriverAverages.com