Jake Ferguson on the Fringe of Fantasy Relevance in 2026
Jake Ferguson finished as the fantasy TE8 in 2025, but his season truly was a tale of two halves. With five-time Pro Bowl receiver CeeDee Lamb missing time early in the year, Ferguson began his fourth season at a break-neck pace, finishing as the TE5 or better in each game from Weeks 2 through 5, and his 51 catches and six touchdowns had him sitting as the TE1 through the first seven weeks of the season. From that point on, with Lamb back to full health and first-year Cowboy George Pickens proving to be a driving force of Dallas' passing offense, Ferguson caught only two more touchdowns and was barely usable for fantasy, averaging 5.4 half-PPR points over his final 10 games and ranking as the TE22 over that stretch. With Lamb and Pickens back for another season together and capable of fully boxing Ferguson out of the offense, the 27-year-old tight end comes in right on the fringe of fantasy relevance as RotoBaller's TE13. Though clearly capable of stepping into a larger role and delivering week-winning performances should either receiver succumb to injury, Ferguson projects best as a solid second tight end in deeper leagues and is an obvious player to target in best ball drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller