Ryan Helsley Dealing With Elbow Discomfort
Ryan Helsley (elbow) was dealing with some right-elbow discomfort, which is why he was not used on Wednesday in the 6-1 win over the visiting Chicago White Sox at Camden Yards, according to Jake Rill of MLB.com. Helsley is being checked out now, and manager Craig Albernaz said more information will come in the next few days. The MASN broadcast of the game showed Helsley in the bullpen holding his right arm after he stopped warming up, and he flexed his hand a few times and was rubbing his right elbow area with his other hand. This should have the O's and fantasy managers very concerned, as the 31-year-old veteran already missed seven weeks earlier this year due to inflammation in his right elbow. Helsley is a prime candidate to go back on the injured list before the All-Star break, with Rico Garcia once again being the top candidate for saves in Baltimore. Check back on Helsley's status on Thursday, but in the meantime, fantasy managers should run to the waiver wire and add Garcia, who is rostered in only 21% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com - Jake Rill
Source: MLB.com - Jake Rill