Christian McCaffrey Could Have Practiced Tuesday
Christian McCaffrey remains out with tightness, but head coach Kyle Shanahan gave a positive update Tuesday. Shanahan said McCaffrey is coming along well and would have participated if the 49ers had held a normal practice instead of a joint session with the Los Angeles Chargers. He also pushed back on speculation that McCaffrey's absence has anything to do with his contract, saying that would be wrong. San Francisco has been careful with McCaffrey rather than having him push through the tightness during August. That's understandable after he handled a franchise-record 413 touches last season, rushing for 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 102 catches for 924 yards and seven more scores. Tuesday's update is probably the clearest sign yet that McCaffrey is getting close to returning to regular practice work.
Source: Nick Wagoner
Source: Nick Wagoner