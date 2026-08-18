👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Christian McCaffrey Could Have Practiced Tuesday

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Aug 18, 2026, 4:19 PM ET

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey remains out with tightness, but head coach Kyle Shanahan gave a positive update Tuesday. Shanahan said McCaffrey is coming along well and would have participated if the 49ers had held a normal practice instead of a joint session with the Los Angeles Chargers. He also pushed back on speculation that McCaffrey's absence has anything to do with his contract, saying that would be wrong. San Francisco has been careful with McCaffrey rather than having him push through the tightness during August. That's understandable after he handled a franchise-record 413 touches last season, rushing for 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 102 catches for 924 yards and seven more scores. Tuesday's update is probably the clearest sign yet that McCaffrey is getting close to returning to regular practice work.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Wagoner
Power your platform with RotoBaller News

More Recent News

See More News

More News About Christian McCaffrey

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Kevin Jennings Expected to be 100% for Week 1
CFB

Billy Edwards Jr. Named North Carolina's Starting Quarterback
CFB

TCU Dismisses Jacob Fields from Program
Xander Schauffele

Continues to Impress Ahead of BMW Championship
CJ Abrams

"Not Thrilled" With Move to Second Base
Tommy Fleetwood

is Still a Great DFS Addition But His Ceiling Seems Limited
Sam Burns

Still Searching For a Win at BMW Championship
Ketel Marte

Returning to Arizona for MRI on his Knee
Jeremiyah Love

Won't Need Surgery on his Ankle
Alec Pierce

Colts Expect Alec Pierce to be Ready by Week 1
Kenyon Sadiq

Should be Available for Week 1
Breece Hall

to Miss 2-3 Weeks, Expected Back for Week 1
Josh Jacobs

Will Practice on Tuesday
NFL

Roger Goodell Has No Doubt There Will Be NFL Teams Outside the USA
Tarik Biberovic

Eyes Real NBA Role with Mavericks
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Add John Bryant to Charles Lee's Staff
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Hire Austin Dufault for Player Development Role
Malachi Smith

Signs with Raptors Ahead of Camp
Braden Smith

Pacers Sign Braden Smith to Two-Way Contract
Adam Scott

Has Real Concerns Heading to BMW Championship
Los Angeles Lakers

Jeanie Buss Fights Siblings' Vote to Sell Lakers Stake
Ryan Fox

Feels the Heat in Memphis Last Week
Akshay Bhatia

Appears Off Heading into BMW Championship
Kristoffer Reitan

Learns the PGA Playoffs are a Different Animal
CFB

Texas Star Tackle Trevor Goosby Exits Practice with Knee Injury
Hideki Matsuyama

Fights to Contend at BMW Championship
PGA

Ludwig Aberg Rebounds from Tough Saturday at Memphis
Wyndham Clark

Needs to Find Fairway More Often at BMW Championship
Si Woo Kim

Stands Firm in First Round of the PGA Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

Scheduled to Throw Another Bullpen on Tuesday
Keenan Allen

Signs with Colts
Haywood Highsmith

Signs One-Year Deal with Suns
Sean Pedulla

Signs Two-Way Deal with Rockets
Klay Thompson

Heat Desperately Want to Sign Klay Thompson
Atlanta Hawks

Kyle Korver Stepping Down as Hawks Assistant General Manager
Kawhi Leonard

Trade to Toronto to be Finalized
Christian McCaffrey

is Actually Dealing with Tightness, Not a Hold-In
Max Fried

Heading to Injured List With Elbow Bone Bruise
Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks Place Ketel Marte on Restricted List
Hunter Goodman

Scratched Again With Shoulder Inflammation
Scottie Scheffler

Coming Off Second Win of the Season
Jordyn Tyson

Expected to Miss Two Months With Hamstring Injury
Kyle Monangai

to Miss Multiple Weeks With Hyperextended Knee
CFB

Running Back Tikey Hayes Dismissed from Nebraska Program
Breece Hall

Groin Injury Considered Minor
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon to Return on Tuesday Against Baltimore
Maikel Garcia

Reinstated From Injured List and Starting on Monday
Puka Nacua

Could Miss Entire Week of Practice
TreVeyon Henderson

Could Be Headed for 50-50 Backfield Split
Dansby Swanson

Grade 2 Oblique Strain for Dansby Swanson, Could Miss 4-6 Weeks
Emeka Egbuka

Buccaneers Unsure if Emeka Egbuka Will be Ready for Week 1
CFB

EJ Crowell Expected to be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Houston Managing Conner Weigman's Reps in Camp
Jaylen Waddle

Returns to Practice Monday
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. has Lead in West Virginia Quarterback Competition
Oneil Cruz

Activated From the 60-Day Injured List
CFB

Oklahoma Starting Center Jake Maikkula to Miss Time with Knee Injury
Jeremiyah Love

Could Have Featured Role Without Every-Down Work
Malik Nabers

has "Looked Great," Expected to be Ready for Week 1
NHL

Nicolas Aube-Kubel Heads to KHL
NHL

Jeff Skinner Inks One-Year Deal With Swiss Club
Brad Marchand

Could Miss Start of Season
Ian Machado Garry

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Islam Makhachev

Defends His Welterweight Title
Breece Hall

Diagnosed with Groin Strain, Will Undergo Further Evaluation
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Expected to Start in Week 1 Against LSU
Gillian Robertson

Outclassed At UFC 330
Gillian Robertson

Mackenzie Dern Dominates Gillian Robertson To Win Title Fight
CFB

Aaron Philo Takes Most First-Team Reps in Florida's Scrimmage
CFB

Cam Vaughn Dismissed from Miami Program
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Breece Hall

Exits Practice Early with Potential Groin Injury
Herbert Jones

Eyes Shooting Bounce-Back
Jalin Turner

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Philadelphia 76ers

76ers Hire Tommy Balcetis as Basketball Intelligence Lead
Trendon Watford

Lands with Pelicans
Miles Bridges

Likely to Wait on Extension
Drake Maye

Taking Advantage of Surrounding Talent
Bryan Woo

Pulled as a Precaution With Shoulder Soreness
Brice Turang

Lined Up to Return on Tuesday
Alec Pierce

to Miss All of Training Camp
Dansby Swanson

to Go on Injured List With Oblique Injury
Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks GM Mike Schmitz Backs Dusty May for NBA Jump
Cooper Flagg

Draws Offseason Praise from Mavericks GM
Dereck Lively II

Making Progress in Foot Recovery
Haywood Highsmith

Remains Backburner Option for Heat
Anthony Edwards

Backs Timberwolves' Retooled Roster
CFB

South Carolina Wideouts Jayden Sellers, Jayden Gibson Out for Season
CFB

Rocky Beers Standing Out as Red-Zone Target
Shane McClanahan

to Return on Monday
MLB

MLB Legend Tommy John Passes Away
Joey Logano

Earns Second Victory of 2026 at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Misses the Victory at Richmond after Leading the Most Laps
Austin Cindric

Scores his Best Finish of the 2026 Season so far at Richmond
Denny Hamlin

Places Fourth and Maintains the Championship Lead
Ryan Blaney

Ends Richmond with A Finish of 13th Despite Stage Win
CFB

Joe Jackson Remains Atop Kansas State Depth Chart
CFB

Turbo Richard Pushing for Lead-Back Duties at Indiana
CFB

TCU Quarterback Jaden Craig Has Exceeded Expectations
CFB

Auburn Expects "Big Things" from Chas Nimrod in Return to SEC
CFB

Javin Gordon Leading Tennessee's RB2 Competition
CFB

Tennessee Coaching Staff "Pleased" with George MacIntyre's Consistency
Tyler Soderstrom

A's Place Tyler Soderstrom on Injured List With Hip Impingement
CFB

Jared Curtis Flashes in Vanderbilt's Team Scrimmage
Cody Bellinger

Could Be Activated Next Weekend
Jacob deGrom

Good News for Jacob deGrom, But Unlikely to Make his Next Start
NBA

Patrick Beverley Lands with Boulazac
Paul Skenes

to Have Start Pushed Back Due to Recovery Concerns
Trea Turner

Exits Early Due to Knee Injury
Logan Webb

Removed with Back Tightness
Ryan Blaney

Has Ryan Blaney Finally Figured Out Richmond?
Joey Logano

Should Have Another Good Points Day at Richmond
Kyle Busch

Denny Hamlin Looking to Tie Kyle Busch with Six Richmond Wins
Christopher Bell

Can Christopher Bell Finally Get a Win at Richmond?
Ty Gibbs

Qualifies Fourth at Richmond
Kyle Larson

Will Start 30th at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Has Never Finished in the Top 10 at Richmond
William Byron

Leads Hendrick Motorsports in Qualifying at Richmond
Tyler Reddick

Is Tyler Reddick a Must-Play in DFS at Richmond?
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back Into the Top 10 at Richmond?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Has Upside at Richmond
Austin Dillon

Can Austin Dillon Win Three in a Row at Richmond?
Josh Berry

Looks Strong for Richmond as He Races for His Career
Ian Machado Garry

Can Become The New Welterweight Champion
Islam Makhachev

Set For His First Welterweight Title Defense
Mackenzie Dern

Set To Defend Her Title
Gillian Robertson

Set For UFC 330 Co-Main Event
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jalin Turner

Returns At UFC 330
NHL

Boris Katchouk Signs With KHL Team
Jack Roslovic

Excited for New Chapter in Toronto
WAS

Ilya Protas Expected to Have Full-Time NHL Role in 2026-27
Dylan Larkin

Could Start Season With Red Wings
Zach Werenski

Hints at Long-Term Future With Blue Jackets
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players