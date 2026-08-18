Trey Benson Not Yet Ready for 11-on-11 Drills
Trey Benson (knee) was back at practice Monday, but head coach Mike LaFleur said Tuesday that Benson is not yet ready for 11-on-11 drills. The third-year back has been dealing with another flare-up in the surgically repaired left knee that limited him to four games last season. He ran well when he was out there, finishing 2025 with 160 yards on 29 carries and another 64 yards on 13 catches. The problem now is time. Arizona has to cut its roster to 53 players on Aug. 30, and Benson is currently listed fourth on the depth chart behind Tyler Allgeier, Jeremiyah Love and James Conner. Love is dealing with an ankle injury and Conner still hasn't done 11-on-11 work either, so there is an opening if Benson can get healthy enough to take advantage of it. For now, though, Monday's return was only a first step. He still has to show the Cardinals he can handle full team work before cutdown day.
Source: Theo Mackie
Source: Theo Mackie