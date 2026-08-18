Caleb Douglas Back at Practice on Tuesday After Injury Scare
Caleb Douglas (lower body) is back at training camp practice on Tuesday after a little injury scare on Monday, according to David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Douglas worked with the starters in the preseason opener last Friday against the Washington Commanders and caught one of his two targets for a 28-yard gain. Nobody is expecting much of the Dolphins' new offense led by QB Malik Willis, but there is plenty of opportunity for Douglas to seize a starting role in 2026 in his first year in the NFL. Right now, Jalen Tolbert and Malik Washington are the team's top pass-catchers, with Douglas competing with Tutu Atwell and fellow third-round rookie Chris Bell (knee) for the WR3 role. Douglas had over 800 receiving yards in each of his final two seasons in college at Texas Tech and 13 total touchdowns in 2024 and 2025. He will probably go undrafted in most shallow fantasy leagues, but he's worth a look as a late-round flier in deeper formats for his opportunity alone in a weak WR room in Miami.
Source: South Florida Sun-Sentinel - David Furones
Source: South Florida Sun-Sentinel - David Furones