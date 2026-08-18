Luke Musgrave Likely to Begin the Season on PUP List
Luke Musgrave (neck) is currently on the physically unable to perform list due to a neck injury sustained during the team's mandatory minicamp in June, and there's a growing belief he could carry the designation into the regular season. In a recent 53-man roster projection, CHTV co-founder Aaron Nagler and Justis Mosqueda of Acme Packing Company have Musgrave starting the regular season on the PUP list, making him ineligible to play in the team's first four games. Multiple tight end sets project to be a major part of the Packers offense in 2026, but with Musgrave potentially unavailable to begin the year and Tucker Kraft (knee) facing a potential snap count as he works back from the ACL injury that ended his 2025 campaign, that plan could be put on pause. With the team potentially leaning on three-receiver sets early in the season, the trio of Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, and Jayden Reed all become attractive targets at their current draft costs.
Source: Cheesehead TV
Source: Cheesehead TV