Cedric Tillman Does Not Practice on Monday
Cedric Tillman (undisclosed) did not practice on Monday, according to Zac Jackson of The Athletic. We don't have many specifics on his injury, but we do know that it has sidelined him for two days in a row. Tillman is an under-the-radar candidate to be released this offseason, so it's fair to say he's fighting for his job this summer. Missing two days of practice isn't ideal, but if the injury is minor, he should get back on the field for at least one of the Browns' final two preseason games. Tillman played in 13 games last season, ranking as the WR98 in PPR leagues with 21 catches, 270 yards, and two touchdowns. Not only is he undraftable in redraft leagues, but he has also become droppable in most dynasty formats.
Source: Zac Jackson
Source: Zac Jackson