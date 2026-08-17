Tony Pollard Misses Second Straight Practice With Sore Foot
Tony Pollard (foot) missed practice again Monday, his second straight absence after sitting out Saturday. Head coach Robert Saleh said over the weekend that Pollard was dealing with a sore foot and hoped to have him back Monday, but Pollard remained sidelined. He had played Thursday against San Francisco, running four times for 22 yards and scoring from five yards out on Tennessee's opening drive. Pollard started all 17 games last season and ran for a career-high 1,082 yards on 242 carries. Tennessee was thin at running back Monday, too, with Nick Singleton and Kalel Mullings also out. Pollard is still listed ahead of Tyjae Spears on the Titans' unofficial depth chart, and Saleh described the recent injuries as minor aches and bruises. There isn't much reason for fantasy managers to move Pollard down yet. If he's still out later in the week, though, the foot becomes a little harder to shrug off.
Source: Turron Davenport
Source: Turron Davenport