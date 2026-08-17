Puka Nacua Still Not Practicing With Groin Soreness
Puka Nacua (groin) was not practicing Monday, according to Sarah Barshop. Nacua has been sidelined since leaving last Tuesday's joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys early because of soreness in his psoas. He also missed Thursday's practice, though head coach Sean McVay said at the time that the Rams were "being smart with him" and expected Nacua back this week "ready to go." Monday's absence doesn't necessarily change that timeline, but he has yet to return to practice. Nacua is coming off a huge 2025 season, catching an NFL-high 129 passes for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games. He also added a rushing touchdown. There has been no new timetable from the Rams since McVay's Thursday comments, so the next few practices should give a better indication of whether Nacua is on track to get back on the field this week.
Source: Sarah Barshop
Source: Sarah Barshop