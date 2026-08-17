Tank Bigsby Sidelined With Toe Injury
Tank Bigsby (toe) was not practicing Monday, according to Zach Berman. Bigsby has been getting plenty of work behind Saquon Barkley during training camp and is currently listed second at running back on Philadelphia's unofficial depth chart, ahead of Will Shipley. He has also mixed in regularly with the first-team offense this summer after showing some explosiveness in a limited role last season. Bigsby rushed 58 times for 344 yards and two touchdowns after joining the Eagles in a September trade with Jacksonville, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. It's unclear how much time the toe injury might cost him, so his status will be worth watching over the next few practices. Any extended absence would create more opportunities for Shipley and the rest of Philadelphia's backfield behind Barkley.
Source: Zach Berman
Source: Zach Berman