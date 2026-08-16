A's Place Tyler Soderstrom on Injured List With Hip Impingement
Tyler Soderstrom (hip) on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Aug. 15) with a left-hip impingement and recalled infielder Darell Hernaiz from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move. The 24-year-old left-handed slugger won't be eligible to return from the IL until Aug. 25, but fantasy managers shouldn't necessarily expect him to return to the A's roster by then with the team in last place and well out of playoff contention in 2026. Soderstrom broke out at the plate in 2025 in his first full season in the big leagues, slashing .276/.346/.474 with an .820 OPS, 25 home runs, 93 RBI, 75 runs scored, and eight stolen bases in 158 games played across 624 plate appearances. He hasn't been quite as dominant in 2026, but he's still enough of a power threat in a hitter-friendly home environment to be a must-start in most fantasy baseball leagues when he's active. Soderstrom hits the shelf with a current .245/.338/.472 slash line with an .810 OPS, 19 homers, 56 RBI, and 58 runs scored in 109 games in his fourth year in the majors.
Source: A's Communications
Source: A's Communications