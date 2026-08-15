Salvador Perez Returns to the Lineup on Saturday
Salvador Perez (elbow) is back in the starting lineup ahead of Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Perez returns after making an early exit during Wednesday's game due to a right elbow issue. He sat out of Friday's contest because of the injury, but returns as the designated hitter on Saturday. Perez is having a below-average year at the plate, but has been hitting the ball better in August. Fantasy managers can go ahead and get Perez back in their lineups ahead of first pitch on Saturday.
Source: mlb.com
Source: mlb.com