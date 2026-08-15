Jordan Romano Is Still Too Available
Jordan Romano has 12 saves this season, including eight since the Rockies selected his contract on July 4. He converted his latest chance Wednesday against Arizona, working around a two-out walk in a scoreless ninth to finish a 6-4 win. Romano has gone eight-for-nine in save opportunities with Colorado and owns a 3.09 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings for the club. The walks are still something fantasy managers have to live with. Romano has issued seven of them during his Rockies stint, contributing to a 1.54 WHIP, but Colorado keeps handing him the ninth. RotoBaller currently lists the bullpen as solid with Romano on top, and he sits 25th in its Week 21 closer rankings. Even so, Yahoo has him rostered in just 12% of leagues. Romano fits best as an add in 15-team formats, especially for managers who need another steady path to saves.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller