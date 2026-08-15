Guardians Being Cautious with Jose Ramirez
Jose Ramirez (hand) missed Friday's game against the San Diego Padres because the team is managing his workload as he continues to progress from his hamate bone injury. While manager Stephen Vogt has said that the 33-year-old has been progressing well, the team must do what is best for everyone, which included having him miss Friday's game. This continues to align with what was mentioned when Ramirez was first activated from the Injured List on July 22, as the team said it would be mindful of how often he plays. This calls into question the timing of his return, as he did not go through a rehab assignment and instead returned directly to the Guardians' lineup. Since then, he has posted a .197 batting average with zero extra-base hits. He has, however, stolen five bases and walked 12 times, showing his incredible eye at the plate and on the basepaths. This situation remains one to monitor down the stretch, though fantasy baseball managers should continue to roster him every day regardless of how well he plays, simply because his upside is too good.
Source: Tim Stebbins - MLB.com
Source: Tim Stebbins - MLB.com