Jackson Koivun Sneaks His Way Into FedEx Cup Playoffs

Aug 11, 2026, 5:33 PM ET
It only took five starts for Jackson Koivun to make his way to 70th on the FedEx Cup points list, but he has a steep hill to climb if he hopes to make a deeper run past this week. He's mellowed out since his week in Detroit, finishing T31 and T29 in his last two starts due to poor putting. It's still too early to know exactly which parts of his game are PGA Tour-ready and which aren't, but it seems ball striking is at the forefront of his strengths. He's a young buck with plenty of power, but his over 70% greens and 75% fairways hit during this small window are really impressive. As long as the putter can find some stability, his ceiling is as high as anyone's. However, it's understandable to view him more cautiously this week in an elite field. Even with the potential already bestowed on this kid, people should consider the inexperience and understand the volatility in taking him in DFS.--Todd McGillSource: PGA Tour