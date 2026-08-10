DeAndre Hopkins Accuses Steve Keim Over 2022 PED Test
DeAndre Hopkins made an accusation involving former Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim over the PED test that led to Hopkins' six-game suspension in 2022. According to ProFootballTalk, Hopkins said in a since-deleted social-media post that he was "set up" while playing for Arizona and pointed toward Keim when discussing what he called a contaminated test. Hopkins did not explain why he believes Keim was involved. The NFL suspended Hopkins without pay for six games in 2022 for violating its performance-enhancing drug policy. Hopkins said at the time that his November test showed trace elements of a banned substance and that he was surprised by the result. Now 34, Hopkins remains a free agent after catching 22 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns with Baltimore last season. He recently joined Georgia Tech as an assistant wide receivers coach but says he has not retired from the NFL.
Source: ProFootballTalk
Source: ProFootballTalk