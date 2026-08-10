Adam Randall Impressing Ravens With Versatility
Adam Randall continues to make a strong impression as the coaching staff puts more on his plate during training camp. According to Sports Illustrated, the fifth-round rookie is working at running back and wide receiver, learning some tight end concepts, contributing on special teams and making progress with NFL pass protection. Running backs coach Eddie Faulkner said Randall has a "really high ceiling" and praised how quickly he has picked things up after playing just one full college season at running back. Randall rushed for 814 yards and 10 touchdowns at Clemson last season while catching 36 passes for 254 yards and three more scores. Derrick Henry and Justice Hill remain ahead of him, while Randall is battling Rasheen Ali for work further down the depth chart. The preseason should give Baltimore a chance to test Randall in several different situations and show whether his unusual skill set can earn him an immediate role.
Source: Sports Illustrated
Source: Sports Illustrated