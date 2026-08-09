Red Flags Surrounding Rachaad White's Value This Season
Rachaad White enters the 2026 season amid concerns about his situation. Over the past two seasons, White has averaged 54 scrimmage yards and scored 13 touchdowns in 27 games, posting 11 half-PPR fantasy points per game. After running behind one of the NFL's strongest run-blocking units, White now joins Washington, where the team will be without star left tackle Laremy Tunsil (triceps) for most of the season. His career average of 3.9 yards per carry, aided by the Buccaneers' solid offensive line, could drop substantially if the Commanders' offensive line struggles without Tunsil. He will also have to contend with second-year running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who has stood out in the passing game this camp and averaged 4.6 yards per carry in 2025. With offensive line concerns and a young back standing out, White has plenty of red flags heading into the 2026 season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller