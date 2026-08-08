Isaiah Stewart Embraces New Grizzlies Chapter
Isaiah Stewart is embracing his move from Detroit, telling Andscape's Marc J. Spears that he is happy to be "moving on to a new chapter." Stewart was traded to Memphis during the second round of the NBA Draft after six seasons with the Pistons, and he said he feels wanted by the organization. The 25-year-old averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks last season while finishing seventh in Sixth Man of the Year voting. In Memphis, he should bring frontcourt toughness behind Zach Edey in a young, reworked big-man rotation. The blocks give Stewart narrow fantasy appeal, but he likely needs a bigger role to become more than a specialist.
Source: Marc J. Spears
Source: Marc J. Spears