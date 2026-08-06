Peyton Watson Could Take Qualifying Offer
Peyton Watson is prepared to accept his one-year, $6.5 million qualifying offer if Denver cannot complete a sign-and-trade, according to Evan Sidery, citing Shams Charania. Sidery adds that the Bucks, Cavaliers, and Clippers are in active talks with Denver. The Nuggets have reportedly offered Watson a five-year, $70 million deal, but the 23-year-old remains unsigned after a breakout season in which he averaged career highs of 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 41.1 percent from three. A move to Milwaukee could give him a cleaner path to usage, while a return to Denver would keep him fighting for touches around Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon. Watson has fantasy appeal, but his ceiling depends on where this standoff ends.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery