Pistons Weigh Ausar Thompson Extension
Ausar Thompson is in line for a long-term extension, but talks appear tied to the team's unresolved negotiations with restricted free-agent center Jalen Duren, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. Thompson led the NBA with 2.0 steals per game last season and earned All-Defensive First Team honors while averaging 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. The offensive limitations remain clear, but his role beside Cade Cunningham and Duren gives him steady fantasy appeal through steals, rebounds, assists, and defensive stats. A deal in the low-to-mid $30 million annual range has been floated, though nothing appears imminent until Detroit gets more clarity on Duren.
Source: Brett Siegel
Source: Brett Siegel