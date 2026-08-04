Nationals Place James Wood on Injured List With Oblique Strain
James Wood (oblique) on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a mild oblique strain, according to Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic. Manager Blake Butera said the team hopes that Wood will have a close-to-minimum stay on the IL. The club is recalling outfielder Andrew Pinckney from the minors to replace Wood on the active MLB roster. It's not what Wood's fantasy managers want to hear, but the good news is that he'll have a shot to return when he's first eligible on Aug. 14. The 23-year-old left-handed slugger has been an All-Star in two of his three MLB seasons, and he currently leads the league in walks (90) and runs scored (100) while slashing .265/.393/.535 with a .928 OPS, 30 home runs, 73 RBI, and 17 stolen bases across 114 games and 535 plate appearances. Wood needs to be stashed in an IL spot in all fantasy leagues as one of the best five-category producers in the game in just his third season in the majors. He needs just two more home runs to set a new career high in that category after hitting 31 dingers in 2025.
Source: The Athletic - Spencer Nusbaum
Source: The Athletic - Spencer Nusbaum