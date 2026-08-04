Giants Promote Infield Prospect Eddys Leonard to the Big Leagues
Eddys Leonard to the major-league roster on Tuesday, sources told Francys Romero. The 25-year-old originally signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017 and spent almost 10 years working his way through the minor leagues. He earned his first MLB call-up after hitting a combined .272/.361/.509 with an .870 OPS, 16 home runs, 51 RBI, 44 runs scored, and eight stolen bases in 77 games across 321 plate appearances this year with Triple-A Sacramento and Triple-A Nashville. The rebuilding Gigantes will give Leonard a big-league roster spot after trading away some pieces at Monday's Aug. 3 deadline. It's unclear how much he will play in San Francisco, but his versatility- he has experience everywhere on defense except catcher- will improve his odds of making an impact down the stretch as the Giants play out the string. Leonard's power stroke from the right side makes him worth looking into in NL-only fantasy leagues.
Source: Francys Romero
Source: Francys Romero