Zay Flowers Agrees to Four-Year Extension With Ravens
Zay Flowers and the Baltimore Ravens agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract extension on Tuesday that includes $108 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Flowers gets paid after catching 237 passes on 342 targets for 3,128 yards and 14 touchdowns in 50 regular-season games in his first three years in the NFL. The former 22nd overall pick in 2023 from Boston College was named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last two years, and he recorded a career-high 1,211 receiving yards and five touchdowns on a career-high 86 receptions in 17 starts in 2025, even with star quarterback Lamar Jackson missing time with various injuries. The 25-year-old now ranks in the top 10 at the receiver position in guaranteed money and average annual value. The Ravens drafted a couple of rookie pass-catchers this year, but Flowers will remain the unquestioned WR1 for Jackson in a new offense as the team looks to bounce back from missing the playoffs last year. Flowers should be considered a low-end WR1/high-end WR2 target in fantasy football drafts as he heads into his fourth year in the NFL.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter