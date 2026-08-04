Greg Dulcich "Day-to-Day" with Undisclosed Injury
Greg Dulcich has missed consecutive practices with an undisclosed injury, but head coach Jeff Hafley is considering him day-to-day, telling reporters he could be back next week, with the Dolphins scheduled for joint practice sessions with the Commanders ahead of their preseason opener. After a strong close to the 2025 season, Dulcich could be in line for the largest workload of his career, with the Dolphins lacking premier pass-catching options outside of running back De'Von Achane, but a history of hamstring injuries has cost him more than 20 games across his first four seasons. His status will need to be monitored when he does return, but at RotoBaller's TE27, he has clear sleeper potential as a necessary piece of the Dolphins' passing attack.
Source: C. Isaiah Smalls II
Source: C. Isaiah Smalls II