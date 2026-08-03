Jeff Hafley Sees Every-Down Ability in Ollie Gordon II
Ollie Gordon II has the tools to stay on the field for all three downs, according to Cameron White. It is a notable vote of confidence in the second-year back, but it should not be viewed as a change at the top of the depth chart. De'Von Achane remains Miami's lead runner, while Gordon and Jaylen Wright are competing for work behind him. Gordon appeared in all 17 games as a rookie but finished with 199 yards and three touchdowns on 70 carries, averaging only 2.8 yards per attempt. He added seven catches for 32 yards and another score. At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Gordon gives the Dolphins a bigger option between the tackles, though he will need to show more efficiency to earn a steady role. Hafley's comments are encouraging, but Gordon still needs a strong camp to separate from Wright and establish dependable fantasy value.
Source: Cameron White
Source: Cameron White