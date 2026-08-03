Jaylen Warren Gets More Work With First-Team Offense
Jaylen Warren saw more work with the first-team offense during Monday's practice, according to Nick Farabaugh. It is worth noting in a backfield expected to feature both Warren and offseason addition Rico Dowdle, though one practice does not mean the competition has shifted. Steelers running backs coach Ramon Chinyoung Sr. said this spring that the team wants to keep both backs fresh and expects the weekly split to depend on the game plan. Warren is coming off the best season of his career, rushing 211 times for 958 yards and six touchdowns while catching 40 passes for 333 yards and two scores in 16 games. He started 15 contests and finished with 1,291 yards from scrimmage. Monday's usage is encouraging for Warren's fantasy outlook, but Dowdle should remain involved after topping 1,000 rushing yards for Carolina last season. The backfield still looks likely to be shared, with future practices offering a better indication of whether Warren can separate.
Source: Nick Farabaugh
Source: Nick Farabaugh