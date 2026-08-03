Trey Benson Absent from Practice
Trey Benson, who has been working primarily with the second-team offense as he works his way back from the torn meniscus that ended his 2025 season, was not spotted during Sunday's practice. The third-year back was not mentioned as an expected absence when head coach Mike LaFleur addressed the media before practice, and he is not a player who can afford to fall any further behind, already battling for a roster spot in a crowded room featuring roster locks Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier, as well as veteran James Conner. The Cardinals open up preseason action with the Hall of Fame Game on August 6, and Benson's participation will need to be monitored, as he may need to prove himself during in-game action to earn a spot on the team.
Source: Theo Mackie - The Arizona Republic
Source: Theo Mackie - The Arizona Republic