Commanders Still Monitoring Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs is still searching for his next team, though his wait shouldn't last much longer. The Washington Commanders, who lost wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. in the offseason and need to build around young superstar Jayden Daniels, are currently monitoring his status. In 2025, Diggs hauled in 85 of 102 targets for 1013 yards and four touchdowns with the AFC Champion Patriots. Despite strong numbers, recent off-field allegations surrounding the veteran receiver have left him still looking for a team. With training camp fully underway, Diggs should find a home soon, and the Commanders are the favorites to add the four-time Pro Bowler.
Source: John Keim - ESPN
Source: John Keim - ESPN