John Bates to Miss a Couple of Weeks With Hamstring Injury
John Bates (hamstring) will miss a couple of weeks after straining his hamstring during Thursday's practice, according to Ben Standig. Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed the timetable Saturday. Bates caught 11 passes for 103 yards and one touchdown in 15 games last season, but his bigger role comes as Washington's primary blocking tight end. That makes his absence more important to the offense than his receiving numbers suggest, especially with new coordinator David Blough expected to use multiple-tight-end sets. Chig Okonkwo and Ben Sinnott should handle more work while Bates is sidelined, while Colson Yankoff and Lawrence Cager could also see additional practice reps. Bates does not carry much standalone fantasy value, and this injury is unlikely to create a clear waiver target. It does give Washington's other tight ends more time to earn roles before he returns. The initial timetable leaves room for Bates to get back during the preseason.
Source: Ben Standig
Source: Ben Standig