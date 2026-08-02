Isaac Guerendo Appears to Be Progressing in Recovery
Isaac Guerendo (pectoral) appears to be making progress in his recovery from a torn pectoral muscle, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Guerendo suffered the injury while lifting weights during the offseason and opened training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list. Kyle Shanahan said in May that the third-year back could return near the end of camp, and Wagoner's observation is a welcome sign, though Guerendo has not yet been cleared to practice. He appeared in 14 games last season but played exclusively on special teams after rushing for 420 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie. Christian McCaffrey remains the clear starter, while rookie Kaelon Black has gained valuable reps with Guerendo sidelined and Jordan James dealing with fractured ribs. Guerendo still has time to work his way back into the competition for a reserve role, but his fantasy value will remain limited until he returns to practice and shows where he stands in the backfield.
Source: Nick Wagoner
Source: Nick Wagoner