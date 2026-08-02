Emanuel Wilson Faces an Uphill Climb for Redraft Value
Emanuel Wilson looked like an interesting late-round name when he signed in March. That case has weakened. He ran 125 times for 496 yards and three touchdowns in Green Bay last season and proved he could handle a heavier day when Josh Jacobs was out, taking 28 carries for 107 yards and two scores against Minnesota. At 5-foot-10 and 226 pounds, Wilson gives Seattle a bigger option in the backfield. The problem is that he has not been treated like the favorite. George Holani was usually the first back through the rotation during the offseason program, first-round rookie Jadarian Price followed, and Wilson worked third. Price will receive every opportunity after Seattle selected him 32nd overall, and Zach Charbonnet will eventually return from the torn ACL he suffered in January. Wilson could still force his way into early-season touches, especially if he runs well during the preseason, but right now he is fighting for a piece of the committee rather than the lead job. RotoBaller's latest PPR rankings have him at RB57. That range is not unreasonable, though managers can leave him on the board outside of deep drafts. He is a watch-list player, not a redraft sleeper.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller