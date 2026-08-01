Kyle Pitts Missing Valuable Reps as Falcons' Quarterbacks Sit Out Team Drills
Kyle Pitts Sr. is missing crucial practice time because both quarterbacks, Tua Tagovailoa (undisclosed) and Michael Penix Jr. (knee), are not participating in team drills this week. With both quarterbacks absent from team drills and new head coach Kevin Stefanski implementing a new offensive system, Pitts and the entire offense could face challenges if Tagovailoa and Penix are unable to get the necessary reps in camp. Despite a breakout 2025 season, Pitts struggled with Penix under center, totaling only 38 receptions for 375 yards and one touchdown in 10 games. While Stefanski's offense has favored tight ends like David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr., crowded competition in Atlanta with Drake London, Jahan Dotson, Zachariah Branch, and Bijan Robinson could make Pitts an avoid in fantasy this season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller