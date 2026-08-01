Sean Payton Exploring Reunion With Taysom Hill
Taysom Hill, according to Steve Wyche. Hill spent five seasons with Payton in New Orleans, where he carved out a unique role as a runner, receiver and occasional quarterback. The 35-year-old has not said whether he will play in 2026, but he confirmed earlier this week that he will not return to the Saints. Hill appeared in 13 games last season, finishing with 52 carries for 114 yards and one touchdown, 11 catches for 91 yards, and a touchdown pass on six attempts. Payton knows how to use Hill's versatility, so the interest is easy to understand, but Denver has not moved beyond exploring the possibility.
Source: Steve Wyche
Source: Steve Wyche