Tucker Kraft Activated From the PUP List on Friday
Tucker Kraft (knee) has been activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list and will practice on Friday, head coach Matt LaFleur told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Kraft won't immediately join 11-on-11 team drills, but he'll do other stuff in training camp as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL last year. It's big news for one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the NFL. The 25-year-old from South Dakota State looked like one of the best at his position, if not the best, in eight games in 2025 before his season-ending knee injury, catching 32 of 44 targets for 489 yards and six touchdowns for the Packers. Despite coming off a serious knee injury, Kraft's price in upcoming fantasy drafts isn't going to be discounted, with everyone fully expecting the breakout to come in 2026 if he can stay healthy all year. Although nothing is official yet, the former third-rounder should be ready to roll for Week 1 of the regular season in early September, barring a setback with his knee in camp.
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman