Cam Skattebo is "Good to Go" for Training Camp
Cam Skattebo (ankle) is "good to go" for the team's first training camp practice, according to team reporter Dan Salomone. Skattebo is coming back from a severe right ankle dislocation he suffered during Week 8 last season. The 24-year-old has had a smooth recovery and remains on track to be available for their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Skattebo's ADP has slowly been on the rise as the summer has progressed and will continue to do so as fantasy managers continue to see good reports from him during training camp. It is worth noting that return to play is different from return to performance. It could take a couple of weeks before Skattebo gets to full speed and confidence in his right ankle. Skattebo should continue to be viewed as a mid- to low-end RB2 in drafts while we get closer and closer to Week 1.
Source: Dan Salomone
Source: Dan Salomone