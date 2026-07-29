Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders to Continue Splitting First-Team Reps
Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders will continue to split first-team reps early on in training camp, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. Monken also mentioned that there is no definitive timeline for when he wants to name the team's starting QB. We might not know for a while still which way Monken is leaning in the team's QB battle. Watson, 30, has the experience edge, but he has also played in just 19 games since joining the Browns on a lucrative deal, and he didn't play at all in 2025 after needing multiple surgeries to fix a torn Achilles tendon suffered in 2024. Sanders, meanwhile, has the momentum and has impressed the coaching staff since he fell to the fifth round in the 2025 NFL draft. The 24-year-old showed plenty of growing pains as a rookie with 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in eight games (seven starts). Whoever wins the Browns' QB job to begin the regular season will be on a short leash and will be nothing more than a low-end QB2 target in two-QB superflex fantasy leagues.
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi