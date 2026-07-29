Patrick Mahomes Taking Part in 11-on-11 Drills
Patrick Mahomes (knee) is doing 11-on-11 drills at the start of training camp this week, according to Matt McMullen of Chiefs.com. Mahomes is a full-go for the start of camp despite tearing his ACL and LCL late last season. The 30-year-old has made excellent strides in his rehab during the offseason, and there's no reason to believe at this point that he won't be ready for the Week 1 showdown on Monday night against the division-rival Denver Broncos, barring a setback this summer. It will be interesting to see whether the Chiefs give Mahomes the clearance to play in any preseason games, but for now, this is a pretty significant development and a positive sign for Mahomes early in camp. The two-time MVP and six-time Pro Bowler will be looking to lead his team back to the postseason in 2026 after the offense has grown a bit stagnant in recent years. With receivers Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy both healthy, though, Mahomes could be ready for a bounce-back after throwing for 3,587 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 11 picks in 14 starts in 2025. Mahomes is quickly becoming a more attractive low-end QB1 target in redraft leagues.
Source: Chiefs.com - Matt McMullen
Source: Chiefs.com - Matt McMullen