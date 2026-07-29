Tank Dell Will Be Limited to Open Training Camp
Tank Dell avoided the PUP list to begin training camp, but Texans beat writer Aaron Wilson reports that he will be kept out of full-team work to open camp. Dell has been medically cleared for all football activity, but the team will take it slow as he continues to work back from a gruesome injury that consisted of multiple torn ligaments, meniscus damage, and a dislocated kneecap. Through his first two seasons in the league, Dell had established an obvious chemistry with quarterback C.J. Stroud, totaling 98 receptions for 1,376 yards and ten touchdowns across 25 games and regularly earning the praise of the signal-caller with whom he came into the league as part of the Texans' 2023 draft class. Dell still has a long way to go before he can again be trusted as a reliable fantasy contributor, but at RotoBaller's WR75, he's a player to consider in the closing rounds of 2026 drafts and one whose progress should be monitored closely throughout training camp.
Source: Aaron Wilson
Source: Aaron Wilson