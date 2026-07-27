Cody Bellinger Expected to Miss 4-6 Weeks With Hamstring Strain
Cody Bellinger (hamstring) has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 strained left hamstring and is expected to miss four to six weeks, manager Aaron Boone told Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. Bellinger injured his hamstring in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies and was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday. The 31-year-old former MVP and three-time All-Star won't be back anytime soon, but he's stash-worthy in all fantasy leagues until he fully recovers. The Yankees still have outfielders Aaron Judge (ribs) and Giancarlo Stanton (calf) on the IL as well, so rookie outfielder Spencer Jones was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre again on Sunday, and he will see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers in New York's outfield going forward. Bellinger was an All-Star in 2026 for the third time in his career (first with the Yankees) and is currently slashing .259/.350/.420 with a .770 OPS, 11 home runs, 53 RBI, 52 runs scored, and 10 steals across 102 games and 434 plate appearances.
Source: The Athletic - Brendan Kuty
Source: The Athletic - Brendan Kuty