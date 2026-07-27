Joshua Baez Continuing to Mash at Triple-A Memphis
Joshua Baez has surpassed the 30 homer plateau this year at Triple-A Memphis as he continues to make a case for promotion to the big league club. Baez now has 31 homers and 77 homers in 360 at bats while hitting .244 with 69 runs scored and 15 stolen bases. The overall numbers for the former second-round pick are outstanding and now might be the time to stash the right-handed power hitter. In his past two games, Baez has hit homers, making it now or never to make a waiver wire move on the minor-league stud. The batting average in July is only .167 for Baez, but the power numbers have more than made up for it. The Cardinals could use a power boost and Baez can easily provide that given the call. He will have to improve the overall hitting but the power will play at the next level.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball