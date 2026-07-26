Marvin Harrison Jr. Facing Competition for Cardinals' WR1 Role?
Marvin Harrison Jr. will reportedly have to compete with Michael Wilson for the top spot in the team's receiver room during training camp. Harrison was the fourth overall pick in 2024 and opened his career with 62 catches for 885 yards and eight touchdowns. His second season never built on that start. Injuries limited him to 12 games, and he finished with 41 receptions for 608 yards and four scores. Wilson moved in the other direction, leading Arizona's wide receivers with 78 catches, 1,006 yards, and seven touchdowns. The competition does not mean Harrison has already lost the job, but the gap between draft status and production has put more pressure on his third season. Several NFL evaluators reportedly view 2026 as a make-or-break year for Harrison. His place in the target order alongside Wilson and tight end Trey McBride will be one of Arizona's biggest camp storylines.
Source: Rookie Watch
Source: Rookie Watch